QC Artist Brian Buckles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities Live logo artist for the month of March is Brian Buckles, who is associated with Quad City Arts. His marine life-inspired works are on display at the Quad City International Airport. Watch the video to learn more about the artist’s background. Viewers can also enjoy his deep scuba sea dive in the Bahamas to actually spend time with REAL SHARKS!!

Bold colors and dramatic imagery swim from the paintings of the Bettendorf native. The sea life captured on canvas by Buckles reflects his fascination with these creatures – mostly sharks, but sea turtles, dolphins and sea otters as well — and his passion for raising awareness and funding for the proper management of marine life, as well.

