Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Authorities have not yet identified the newly discovered remains.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANA, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Illinois State Police (ISP), agents found human skeletal remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street Road in Pana, Illinois. The remains were found during a search by several agencies.

According to ISP, the remains were found in an area North and East of the last known location of missing man Daniel Crosby. Crosby was last seen on February 27, 2020, in Pana, Illinois, and was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

Pana, Illinois is south of Springfield, Illinois.

The remains have not yet been identified, but preliminary evaluation of the remains shows no obvious signs of trauma.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.

