Spring showers early this week

Heavier Tuesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After spring-like temperatures to start the first weekend of spring, we’ll see spring showers into the work week.

The first batch of rain will start early Monday with a few light showers. By Tuesday morning is when there will be more widespread showers. Into Tuesday afternoon there could be a few thunderstorms with heavier rain.

Rain chances back Monday
The severe storm risk for Tuesday, when a majority of the rain falls, shows there is a general risk for thunderstorms.

The severe risk for Tuesday gives the Quad Cities a general risk for thunderstorms.
The rain dries by early Wednesday. Rainfall totals from the Monday night to Wednesday morning timeframe will overall reach half an inch to an inch.

Rainfall amounts from Monday night to Wednesday morning will generally be near 0.50" to 1.00"
