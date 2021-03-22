Spring showers early this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After spring-like temperatures to start the first weekend of spring, we’ll see spring showers into the work week.

The first batch of rain will start early Monday with a few light showers. By Tuesday morning is when there will be more widespread showers. Into Tuesday afternoon there could be a few thunderstorms with heavier rain.

The severe storm risk for Tuesday, when a majority of the rain falls, shows there is a general risk for thunderstorms.

The rain dries by early Wednesday. Rainfall totals from the Monday night to Wednesday morning timeframe will overall reach half an inch to an inch.

