Spring showers early this week
Heavier Tuesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After spring-like temperatures to start the first weekend of spring, we’ll see spring showers into the work week.
The first batch of rain will start early Monday with a few light showers. By Tuesday morning is when there will be more widespread showers. Into Tuesday afternoon there could be a few thunderstorms with heavier rain.
The severe storm risk for Tuesday, when a majority of the rain falls, shows there is a general risk for thunderstorms.
The rain dries by early Wednesday. Rainfall totals from the Monday night to Wednesday morning timeframe will overall reach half an inch to an inch.
