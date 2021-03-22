Advertisement

WIU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline
WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Changes in Illinois COVID-related restrictions means a change of plans for spring commencement ceremonies at Western Illinois University campuses in Macomb and the Quad Cities.

With the governor’s announcement last week on progress in vaccinations for the virus and further lowering restrictions, the university has decided to hold in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies for 2021 and 2020 graduates the weekend of May 14-16.

According to a news release, details are being finalized, including the number of guests allowed, but for now, the individual commencement photo experiences planned on both campuses for March 24 -18 are canceled.

Macomb ceremonies will be held on Hanson Field, while the Quad Cities ceremony will be held at a venue in Moline. Look for more updates to come.

