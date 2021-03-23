Advertisement

Breezy with showers and storms arriving around midday

Strong storms possible after 4PM
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Showers and storms will overspread the area later this morning and afternoon. The first wave will be a soaking rain followed by a cold front that could produce a few strong storms between 5PM-10PM. The favored area for strong storms will be south of I-80, but will need peeks of sunshine to help increase the threat. With all that said, I think the threat is low today for severe weather as rain and cloud keeps us to the 50s and 60s. Once the front moves through this evening, the strong storm threat ends and showers clear up overnight. Temps will remain in the 50s and 60s the rest of this week and active weather will send another chance for rain to the QCA sometime Thursday night into Friday morning.

TODAY: Breezy with showers and evening storms High: 58º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 55º.

