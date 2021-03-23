Burlington man sentenced to 20+ years in prison on meth charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to prison on drug charges.

Officials announced 36-year-old Lavelle Harris, of Burlington, was sentenced to 262 months in prison. That comes out to just over 21 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

After his prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release and will pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Officials say Harris was involved in the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of ice methamphetamine and that he has a history of violence. They also said Harris was designated as a career offender and has prior felony drug convictions.

Harris was also under criminal justice supervision at the time of this offense.

Harris, according to officials, was identified as a member of the Black P Stones street gang. Harris was one of eight suspects who faced federal charges in the Southern District of Iowa after a multi-year joint federal and state narcotics investigation which culminated in the execution of several search warrants in various locations, including several in Burlington, on November 19, 2020.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; West Central Illinois Taskforce; Quincy, Illinois, Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mt. Pleasant Police Department; West Burlington Police Department; Keokuk Police Department; Ft. Madison Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa City Police Department; Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; North Liberty Police Department; Coralville Police Department; Muscatine County Sheriff’s 2 Office; Louisa County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Bettendorf Police Department; Illinois State Police; Monmouth, Illinois, Police Department; Macomb, Illinois, Police Department; Galesburg, Illinois, Police Department; Adams County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office; and Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

