Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night Colona residents gathered at City Hall to voice their concerns over a possible road over the Hennepin Canal. The proposed road would connect S 3rd St. and Greenway Ave. where a popular walking trail and fishing spot currently lies. Colona Fire Chief John Swan and members of the Colona Fire Dept. endorsed the proposed road saying it would help with traffic on Illinois State Route 84.

However, residents in the area are against the idea, including Kim Banfield, who lives within walking distance of the proposed road.

“A lot of people walk this during the Summer, a lot of kids do, there’s bicycles and a lot of activity and we don’t need increased traffic in our neighborhood and we’re just worried about everyone’s safety,” Banfield said.

Another resident who spoke at the council meeting said they chose to live in the area because of the low traffic.

“I grew up on the street, I stayed on the street as an adult I knew it was quiet, safe, secure, and I feel like you’re kind of stripping my tranquility in my own home if this were to be put in,” the resident said.

City council said they will vote in April whether or not to launch a feasibility survey to see if a road can be put in the proposed location.

