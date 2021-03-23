Advertisement

Crews respond to early more fire in Bettendorf

No injuries were reported following a fire in Bettendorf Tuesday morning. Crews were called to...
No injuries were reported following a fire in Bettendorf Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Shoreline Drive at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the fire was contained to one large piece of equipment.(City of Bettendorf, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a fire in Bettendorf Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Shoreline Drive at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the fire was contained to one large piece of equipment.

Those inside the building were able to get out safely and were allowed back in after the smoke in the building was ventilated.

Restoration efforts are scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Mutual Aid response included: Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department Riverdale Fire Department Medic EMS

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Latest News

Local experts remind QC residents to remain aware of potential abuse in community
Local experts remind QC residents to remain aware of potential abuse in community
Guard and a nurse die at an Iowa penitentiary
Guard and a nurse die at an Iowa penitentiary
State of Iowa revises covid stat after KWQC inquiry
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case