Crews respond to early more fire in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a fire in Bettendorf Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Shoreline Drive at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the fire was contained to one large piece of equipment.

Those inside the building were able to get out safely and were allowed back in after the smoke in the building was ventilated.

Restoration efforts are scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Mutual Aid response included: Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department Riverdale Fire Department Medic EMS

