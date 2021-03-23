Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job

Advertisement

Interviews will be on Tuesday
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline Mayor and City Council will interview five applicants for the position of Moline City Administrator on Tuesday. The City selected five candidates from a pool of 42 applicants for the post. City leaders attribute the large pool of applicants to gains made in the city in recent years in fiscal soundness and effective city services. Over the last four years, Moline has reduced its general debt by 50% while cutting property taxes four years in a row. “I’m excited to hear what the applicants see for the future of Moline,” said Mayor Stephanie Acri. “We are on the cusp of incredible opportunities for the City--and that we have such a large and talented group to hire from is a testament to where we are headed.” The interviews will be part of the ongoing hiring process as the Mayor and Council look to select the candidate who can best carry the shared vision of building the future for all Moline residents.

