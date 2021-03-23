Genesis mass vaccination clinic starts this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday marked the first day of Genesis Health System’s mass vaccination clinic in Scott County. New signage was being put up at the old Dick’s Sporting Goods location on Elmore Avenue Tuesday morning as people walked in for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

The clinic is appointment only and for Genesis patients. Those currently eligible include patients age 65+ and individuals with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID. There were 18 vaccination stations, 12 check-in stations, and 1,200 appointments scheduled for the first day.

Lisa Caffrey, a Registered Nurse, and the Infection Prevention Coordinator said the mass clinic was a large team effort and they’ve been working on the clinic for about three weeks.

“[We] worked with our colleagues at the health department, studied their plan, and came up with a plan that would work for us and our patients here at this location.”

The display of large signage, size of the facility, and abundance of staff and volunteers helped curate an orderly process for individuals getting vaccinated.

“We’re able to move people through fairly quickly,” Caffrey said, “They like the flow. They like the location. The in and out. It’s moving very smoothly and very quickly so it’s been a really positive experience for everybody.”

While more people are getting vaccinated, the importance of continuing mitigations is still urged.

“We still need to continue with the social distancing and the masking and the handwashing until we have enough people in our community vaccinated and it’s safe to remove all those things and our colleagues at public health will guide us through that process,” she said.

As vaccination efforts continue throughout the QCA, Caffrey said she’s looking forward to looking ahead.

“I’m looking forward to this being the beginning of the end of this pandemic and just making it more accessible, the vaccine, more accessible to more people within our Genesis population, and getting our community vaccinated so we can move forward.”

Genesis patients must register through the MyGenesis portal.

Caffrey said the clinic will be open until it’s determined a mass clinic will no longer be needed and it’s planned to be around for the next few months.

