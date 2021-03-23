Health officials announce 20+ new cases of COVID in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. They also announced there are 12 patients in the hospital with the virus.

The county’s total of confirmed cases is now at 13,237.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 90s

· 2 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 2 women in their 90s

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take whatever vaccine that becomes available to you

