Health officials announce 20+ new cases of COVID in Rock Island County
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. They also announced there are 12 patients in the hospital with the virus.
The county’s total of confirmed cases is now at 13,237.
The new cases are:
· 1 man in his 90s
· 2 men in their 80s
· 2 men in their 60s
· 1 man in his 50s
· 2 men in their 40s
· 2 men in their 30s
· 2 men in their 20s
· 2 women in their 90s
· 1 woman in her 80s
· 2 women in their 70s
· 1 woman in her 60s
· 1 woman in her 30s
· 2 women in their 20s
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Take whatever vaccine that becomes available to you
