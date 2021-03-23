Advertisement

Heavy police presence off highway 61 near DeWitt

Police presence near DeWitt, Iowa.
Police presence near DeWitt, Iowa.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence could be seen Monday evening just off highway 61 near the city of DeWitt.

A TV6 crew arrived at about 8:15 p.m. and saw law enforcement were blocking 270th Ave. between 210th and 218th Streets just east of highway 61 and south of Kunau Implement Co.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Dept. and Iowa State Patrol were both on scene. Authorities were using floodlights in a wooded area.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

