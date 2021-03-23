Advertisement

Illinois reports 1800+ new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths Tuesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,832 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,224,915 cases, including 21,116 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,270 were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 272 were in the intensive care unit and 117 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 2.5%; the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 2.9%.

IDPH also reported Tuesday that 4,818,097 vaccines, 363,235 to long-term care facilities, had been administered statewide.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,794,697 people, 14.09% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses.  On Monday, 70,252 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

