Advertisement

Iowa allocates $15 million in CARES Funds to broadband programs

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 19, 2021
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 19, 2021(Iowa governor's office)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The state of Iowa awarded 14 broadband providers Monday with $15,542,302 in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants made possible through Governor Reynolds allocation of federal CARES funding. These grants will impact 21 Iowa counties and more than 2,800 homes, schools, and businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable, and accessible broadband,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts. While today’s allocation will help improve broadband in more communities, we can do better. Iowa must have universal broadband access to compete and succeed in the 21st century, which is why I’m working with the legislature for significant funding over the next three years that will ensure access for all Iowans by 2025.”

This latest grant round shows the demand for broadband grants in Iowa. More than 42 providers applied with applications valued at more than $41 million dollars. That is nearly a three to one ratio of funds requested to funds available. This demand speaks to the need to support and fund broadband infrastructure within Iowa to remain competitive in the post-Covid world.

The $15 million dollars is the remainder of the $50 million in CARES funding Governor Reynolds designated for broadband grants from a previous round of funding. The full list of providers awarded grants can be found by going to: https://ocio.iowa.gov/empower-rural-iowa-broadband-grant-program-notice-funding-availability-005

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Latest News

qc restaurant week
QC Restaurant Week participants could win a reward
One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash near Mediapolis, Iowa.
Man in custody after accident near Mediapolis
Showers return this afternoon
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal