Man in custody after accident near Mediapolis

One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash near Mediapolis, Iowa.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, one man is in custody after a single-vehicle accident near Mediapolis Monday night.

The Sheriff says deputies were dispatched to US Highway 61 and 160th at 11:53 PM for a vehicle that had hit a utility pole and then caught fire. Deputies say Haydn Eberhard, 18, was driving his black Pontiac G6, when he hit the pole. He was able to escape without injury. The vehicle is considered a loss.

According to the investigation, deputies say Eberhard was driving southbound on US Highway 61 when the vehicle left the roadway, entered a field, hit a culvert, and then the utility pole.

Deputies say Eberhard was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control.

