Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges

Investigators say she neglected her 15-year-old son
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder(KWQC Staff)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline Police arrested 34-year-old Jennifer Keim on first degree murders charges on Monday in the death of her 15-year-old son. Investigators say the arrest is the result of a four month-long criminal investigation.

Police say they were contacted by an area hospital emergency department on November 3, 2020 after a severely disabled male child was transported to their facility for emergency care from the family home in the 1600 block of 25th avenue. Police say hospital staff found the child to be extremely dehydrated, emaciated and had severe open wounds that had not been properly treated. The child went into cardiopulmonary arrest and later died at the hospital. The Rock Island County Coroner’s Officer, the Moline Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services began an investigation.

The investigation included numerous interviews, consultations with medical professionals and an in-depth examination of the child’s medical records and past medical treatment. A news release from Moline Police says the investigation found a consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to the child’s death. The autopsy ruled the child’s manner of death to be complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration due to underlying physical neglect.

Jennifer Keim is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million dollar bond.

