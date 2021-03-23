Showers and storms taper off overnight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A round of showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain will swing through Thursday evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds

and small hail. A few periods of rain will continue on Wednesday but it will overall be much lighter. Then another quick moving system will

move through Thursday bringing some scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be hanging out in the 50s for the rest of the week. Looking at

the weekend we’ll see a chance for rain Saturday with sun returning Sunday. Early next week highs will climb to near 60.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND T-STORMS. LOW: 48°. WIND: SE/S 10-15/25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN. HIGH: 57°. WIND: SW 15-20/30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN. HIGH: 52°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.