Advertisement

Showers and storms taper off overnight

Wednesday brings clouds and a few light showers
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A round of showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain will swing through Thursday evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds

and small hail. A few periods of rain will continue on Wednesday but it will overall be much lighter. Then another quick moving system will

move through Thursday bringing some scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be hanging out in the 50s for the rest of the week. Looking at

the weekend we’ll see a chance for rain Saturday with sun returning Sunday. Early next week highs will climb to near 60.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND T-STORMS. LOW: 48°. WIND: SE/S 10-15/25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN. HIGH: 57°. WIND: SW 15-20/30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL RAIN. HIGH: 52°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Clouds and rain tapering off into Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and rain tapering off into Wednesday
Few storms could be strong this evening
More Wet Weather This Afternoon
Few storms could be strong this evening
Breezy with showers and storms arriving around midday
Showers return this afternoon