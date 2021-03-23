More Wet Weather This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Expect a wave of showers to move through the region this afternoon, followed by a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through this evening. There is a marginal risk that some of these storms could become strong to severe, mainly in the extreme southern portions of the viewing area. The main threats will be strong winds and hail, and the timing for these storms will be around 5 PM to 10 PM. Showers will continue into early Wednesday morning before coming to a brief end. Look for off and on chances for rain during the rest of the week, with highs reaching the 40′s and 50′s.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with light to moderate showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 60°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance for early morning rain, then partial clearing by afternoon. High: 55°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

