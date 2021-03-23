Advertisement

Multiple police departments investigate Clinton County remains

By Darby Sparks
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a press conference held Tuesday morning multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed that their presence on Highway 61 outside of DeWitt Monday night had to do with human remains that were found by two fisherman around 6:30 p.m.

Police say around 30 to 40 personnel were on the sight working, which was located up a dirt road off the highway. Police confirmed the area where the body was found was a body of water, possibly a pond.

The Scott and Clinton County Police Departments, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, were at the sight all night Monday and well into the evening on Tuesday preserving and extracting the remains.

In the presser, police did not say who the remains may belong to but said they have interest in ties to another investigation. “The Sheriff contacted our agency for support and also knowing we’ve been conducting an ongoing investigation for some ten months on a missing young lady,” said Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, “so we’re certainly interested in this discovery.”

Police emphasized that the body was not identified and will not be for at least another one to two weeks, or until test results come back.

However, Breasia Terrell’s mother and other family members were at the scene watching from a distance, and there are other missing person cases in the area.

