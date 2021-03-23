Advertisement

QC Restaurant Week participants could win a reward

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC businesses are looking to make a comeback from COVID-19 lock downs and restrictions and there’s a way you can help, by supporting QC Restaurant Week.

Since 2013, Visit Quad Cities created this fun promotion to help local restaurants get more business.

“Because they’re such a huge piece of tourism, they’re a piece of our economy, they represent small business, they put people to work and there part of our authenticity, so making sure that we can have qc restaurant week to do whatever we can to support local is something were always going to be behind,” said President of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell.

Leaders of Visit Quad Cities say participating helps keep Quad Citians employed and the economy.

Every dollar spent in the table service segment contributes $1.71 to the Iowa economy and $1.93 to Illinois.

Over 50 restaurants have joined in, providing special offers and dishes.

“This is just that inflection point where you can just celebrate all things Quad cities regional destination restaurants and its something that we love to do, its a fun promotion, certainly, we want to make sure that this isn’t the only week that we support our local restaurants, that is 365 days out of the year,” said Herrell.

Leaders have created a Pork Dish Contest for participants to vote on the best pork dish of 2021′s QC Restaurant Week. Voters will be considered to win $50 in “pork cash.”

Participants are also eligible to win tons of gift cards from local restaurants.

QC Restaurant Week is March 22nd-28th. The deadline to enter both contest is April 2nd, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Latest News

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday, March 19, 2021
Iowa allocates $15 million in CARES Funds to broadband programs
One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash near Mediapolis, Iowa.
Man in custody after accident near Mediapolis
Showers return this afternoon
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal