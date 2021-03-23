QC Restaurant Week participants could win a reward

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - QC businesses are looking to make a comeback from COVID-19 lock downs and restrictions and there’s a way you can help, by supporting QC Restaurant Week.

Since 2013, Visit Quad Cities created this fun promotion to help local restaurants get more business.

“Because they’re such a huge piece of tourism, they’re a piece of our economy, they represent small business, they put people to work and there part of our authenticity, so making sure that we can have qc restaurant week to do whatever we can to support local is something were always going to be behind,” said President of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell.

Leaders of Visit Quad Cities say participating helps keep Quad Citians employed and the economy.

Every dollar spent in the table service segment contributes $1.71 to the Iowa economy and $1.93 to Illinois.

Over 50 restaurants have joined in, providing special offers and dishes.

“This is just that inflection point where you can just celebrate all things Quad cities regional destination restaurants and its something that we love to do, its a fun promotion, certainly, we want to make sure that this isn’t the only week that we support our local restaurants, that is 365 days out of the year,” said Herrell.

Leaders have created a Pork Dish Contest for participants to vote on the best pork dish of 2021′s QC Restaurant Week. Voters will be considered to win $50 in “pork cash.”

Participants are also eligible to win tons of gift cards from local restaurants.

QC Restaurant Week is March 22nd-28th. The deadline to enter both contest is April 2nd, 2021.

