RI Teen Charlotte Boyer Appears On The Voice

Charlotte Boyer is only 17 and has already had the thrill of a lifetime. Back in October, the student at Rock Island High School went to Los Angeles so she could audition for the popular television show, ‘The Voice. Last night, on Monday, March 22, NBC finally aired the episode where she performed during the Blind Auditions.

PSL was so honored to have Charlotte Zoom in as a guest the day after America got a chance to witness her talent! Boyer performed Amy Winehouse’s song, “Love Is A Losing Game” and did not get any chair turns but she certainly got some good reviews and advice from the likes of Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

Watch the segment to learn more about this very talented Quad Cities artist and see much of her experience on The Voice. Charlotte promises a new song (and video for the song) to be released on March 31st. The new song/video is titled “Warriors” in honor of Women’s History Month.

This was an amazing experience and I can't wait to see what the future holds! Posted by Charlotte Boyer Music on Monday, March 22, 2021

