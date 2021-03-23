Advertisement

Two staff members die following assault at Anamosa State Penitentiary

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said two staff members are dead after an assault by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials with the department said the inmate attacked multiple staff members at around 10:15 a.m. in the prison’s infirmary, and a department nurse and a correctional officer died as a result of their injuries.

The department said it is currently working to collect and confirm additional details.

Security staff restrained the inmate. Staff attempted first aid while awaiting paramedics.

Following the news of the deaths, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement on the “senseless tragedy.”

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Gov. Reynolds will order all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The incident remains under investigation.

