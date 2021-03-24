Advertisement

911 non-emergency services interrupted in Rock Island County

Phone lines are currently down, but Rock Island County says you can still contact...
Phone lines are currently down, but Rock Island County says you can still contact administrative offices for non-emergencies.(WYMT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The 911 non-emergency services in Rock Island County has been experiencing outages today due to a technical issue with the service’s vendor.

The issues as of this time are still ongoing and there is no estimate on when these non-emergency and administrative phone lines will be back in service. The emergency lines are still working, so if you are in need of emergency services you can still call 911 for help.

Rock Island County provided the following agency numbers for non-emergencies that you can contact directly while the non-emergency line is down:

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 717-0770

Cities of Moline, East Moline, (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 797-0401 backup # (309) 717-0771

Cities of Silvis and Milan (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 717-0771

City of Rock Island (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 732-2677 backup # (309) 717-0769

Rock Island Arsenal (Public Safety & Fire) - (309) 717-0768

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said two staff members are dead after an...
Two staff members die following assault at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street

Latest News

The department has several openings and will be administering the Moderna vaccine this week.
Several appointment slots still available for upcoming Rock Island County mass vaccination clinics
File image
Gilda’s Club To Host Easter Egg Decorating
Pritzker gets vaccinated, states prepare for more eligible
IL Governor Pritzker gets vaccinated, Iowa and Illinois prepare for more eligible residents
Pritzker gets vaccinated, states prepare for more eligible
Pritzker gets vaccinated, states prepare for more eligible
This March 20, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar, (TX-28), shows...
ESP: Harris liderará intentos de EEUU de resolver tema migratorio