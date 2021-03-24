911 non-emergency services interrupted in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The 911 non-emergency services in Rock Island County has been experiencing outages today due to a technical issue with the service’s vendor.

The issues as of this time are still ongoing and there is no estimate on when these non-emergency and administrative phone lines will be back in service. The emergency lines are still working, so if you are in need of emergency services you can still call 911 for help.

Rock Island County provided the following agency numbers for non-emergencies that you can contact directly while the non-emergency line is down:

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 717-0770

Cities of Moline, East Moline, (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 797-0401 backup # (309) 717-0771

Cities of Silvis and Milan (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 717-0771

City of Rock Island (Police, Fire & EMS) - (309) 732-2677 backup # (309) 717-0769

Rock Island Arsenal (Public Safety & Fire) - (309) 717-0768

