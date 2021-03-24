Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - One day after charges were announced in a first-degree murder case of a 15-year-old boy, more felony charges were brought, this time against the boy’s step-father.

Justin M. Keim, 32, of Moline, was arrested Tuesday, on charges for Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person, a Class 2 Felony. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office had issued a warrant for Keim’s arrest following the death of his 15-year-old step-son.

Moline Police arrested 34-year-old Jennifer Keim on first-degree murder charges on Monday, over the death of her son on November 3rd, 2020. Police were contacted by a local hospital emergency room after the 15-year-old was found to be severely dehydrated and malnourished. After a four-month investigation, police decided to charge Justin Keim with a felony alongside his wife Jennifer, however, Justin will not have first-degree murder charges.

