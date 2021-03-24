Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control introduced the audience to a little baby kitten (still unnamed!) who is looking for a forever home. She is an all-black stray kitten that is sweet and needs a loving friend and/or family. Another cat named “Rascal” is also featured---he just didn’t want to deal with television. A picture of the handsome male cat is shown (and he might be more of a senior, but he’s very good looking).

If you have questions about other animals (including some puppies and kittens) at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. and call with questions. Please stop in to visit, too.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org / 4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647)

