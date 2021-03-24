Davenport man sentenced to 25 years on drug/gun charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A man from Davenport has been ordered to serve 25 years in prison after being convicted on federal drug and weapons charges.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, a judge sentenced 29-year-old Eric Joseph Holloway on changes of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. In September, 2020, Holloway pleaded guilty to three counts of a nine-count indictment.

The investigation began in December, 2017 when law enforcement officers identified Holloway following a pursuit and found 33 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Then, in August 2018, Holloway was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Davenport, and, while fleeing the scene, threw marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills into a nearby dumpster. In December 2018, law enforcement used a search warrant to enter Holloway’s home and seized cocaine, marijuana, a .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun, a .223 caliber Palmetto Arms rifle, and ammunition. In July 2019, police found Holloway in a vehicle with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, morphine and fentanyl, prescription pills, and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun. As a convicted felon, Holloway was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition. This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Holloway was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

