Healthy Hydration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Shaeffer, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, returns to PSL to feature the importance of hydration---especially as we approach warm weather. Proper hydration allows our body to function properly. When we are dehydrated (our body does not have enough fluid) we can experience headaches, light-headedness that leads to falls, tingling sensations, bad moods, poor sleep, overeating, and more. Hydrating our bodies doesn’t just have to come from water! We can get healthy fluids from fruits and vegetables, milk, tea, soups, gels, and other healthy drinks!

HealthMarket products and hydration must-haves include Hint water, sparkling water, and water bottles. All are great alternatives to sugary beverages. Pack your plate with fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are packed with water and aid in hydration. Limiting alcohol content is important because adding it to beverages has an opposite effect. Alcohol is DEHYDRATING.

Katie talks about and displays many healthy beverage options like Bai, tart cherry juice concentrate, LaCroix, Vitamin Water Zero, Protein2O, True Orange, Hint, Spindrift, Zevia, Tea of a Kind, and ALO Exposed.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.