Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
By Stephanie Hedrick
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are currently investigating the recent death of a 34-year-old woman at the corner of W. First Street and Howell St.

Emergency services responded to a medical call in the 1900 block of W. First Street around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. When they found an unresponsive person in the home, police, and fire were notified and arrived on the scene. The 34-year-old was pronounced deceased.

TV6 crew on the scene noted there were about ten police officers are on the scene investigating. There were also several people standing in neighboring yards and crime scene tape was posted around the perimeter of a house.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to provide updates as we continue to learn more.

