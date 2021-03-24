Houseplant Palooza!

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

During “Spring Fling” week, Paula visited Wallace’s Garden Center as Quad Citians get ready for life outdoors, planning and planting their gardens, and all things related to the warmer weather season. Expert Kate Terrell offers many ideas and products available at their spectacular greenhouse and decor center in Bettendorf.

In this segment, the emphasis is on houseplants. Many folks have dabbled more in houseplants during the pandemic. Learn more by watching the interview. There is such a wonderful array of plant selection available at the greenhouse.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / (563) 332-4711

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.