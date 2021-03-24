Advertisement

How To Create Livable Outdoor Rooms

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

During “Spring Fling” week, Paula visited Wallace’s Garden Center as Quad Citians get ready for life outdoors, planning and planting their gardens, and all things related to the warmer weather season. Expert Kate Terrell offers many ideas and products available at their spectacular greenhouse and decor center in Bettendorf. Learn more by watching the interview.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / (563) 332-4711

