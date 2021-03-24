Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - It could take up to two weeks before human remains found near DeWitt are identified.

At a joint press conference Tuesday , the Clinton County Sheriff confirmed human remains were found by two fishermen near 270th Ave. north of DeWitt.

According to a press release, law enforcement was notified at approximately 6:30 monday evening. Clinton County Deputies responded to the area between 210th and 218th Streets, just east of highway 61.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they immediately notified our investigations unit,” Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said, “Based on ongoing investigations in Clinton County and Scott County, we reached out to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation who frequently comes to assist us with these types of investigations. At that time, both Davenport Police Dept. and Clinton Police Dept. were contacted based on some ongoing investigations they have.”

Officials emphasized that this remains an open missing person’s case with no confirmed identification at this time.

“We try our best to get the identification done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Iowa Dept. of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn said, “These things take time and we want to make sure they are done correctly. And so we are going to rely upon our laboratory to conduct those tests and hopefully get those results back soon.

Law enforcement worked the scene through Monday night and into early evening Tuesday.

“We are working diligently across multiple agencies including the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement from Davenport and Clinton counties to complete the investigation. We appreciate your patience as we work thoroughly toward resolution,” Rahn said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday and although an identity has not been confirmed, there are several missing persons cases in the area.

“Our prayers are deeply with the families directly impacted by this discovery,” Davenport Chief Paul Sikorski said, “Please join us in keeping them in our thoughts.”

