IL Governor Pritzker gets vaccinated, Iowa and Illinois prepare for more eligible residents

(KWQC) - On Wednesday, both Iowa and Illinois governors held press conferences with updates on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says vaccine allocations into the state will increase starting next week. Reynolds says Iowa will get about 25,000 more doses compared to the last two weeks for a total of 128,000.

“With this news I am pleased to say that we remain on target to open vaccinations to all Iowans beginning Monday, April 5. When this occurs, once again, there is going to be more demand than supply just as we have experienced each time eligibility was expanded,” says Reynolds.

She says the state is anticipating getting more J&J vaccine the week of April 5 and will continue to increase in the weeks following.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois has administered over five million vaccines. On Wednesday, he got vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. He called for more to do the same.

“I am deeply, deeply grateful for so many of our residents embracing this life-saving protection. But I also want Illinoisans to know, especially those who may not feel confident enough to get vaccinated, that I am not asking you to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself,” says Pritzker.

Illinois will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults starting April 12. Iowa will do the same starting April 5.

