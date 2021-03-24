Local experts remind QC residents to remain aware of potential abuse in community

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Following the death of a 15-year-old boy with disabilities in Moline which includes first-degree murder and criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person, local experts are reminding people that the QC is not immune to abuse.

“It does happen here, that we are not immune from child abuse now matter how great we think our community is, the bad things happen here too,” Child Abuse Council Director of Development Brooke Hendrickx said.

Experts say the process of figuring out whether or not someone is being abused or could be harmed is to reach out and trust your instincts.

“Trust your gut, if you feel like something is off, as a friend, as a neighbor, as a family member if you feel like something’s not right, and you don’t feel comfortable approaching that parent about what your suspicions are, please make the call to DHS or DCFS,” Hendrickx said.

“The best way is the old adage of ‘if you see something, say something’ applies,” Moline PD Detective Joe Kluever said.

“Reach out if we know that a family is struggling...even being that person that someone can talk to can alleviate stress,” Hendrickx said.

Both said the stress of COVID has made for an increase in abuse.

“We weren’t wrong, the pandemic increased the risk of child abuse,” Hendrickx said.

“As a police department we’re always we’re always here but we’re only as good as the people who bring stuff to us and you know if their connections have been severed then it presents a little bit of a roadblock for us,” Kluever said.

“We didn’t start to see the effects until school started reopening and daycare started reopening and kids were back in touch with those mandated reporters,” Hendrickx said.

There’s also the need to look out for groups who might not be able to give first-hand accounts of abuse, such as young children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

“It’s hard to investigate those cases, it’s hard to say how those injuries occurred because parents and caregivers can explain them away then it may be plausible,” Hendrickx said.

“We rely heavily on members of the community and not just with children but it might be anybody in our community that could be taken advantage of, whether it’s the elderly, somebody whose disabled, a child,” Kluever said.

If you think you or someone you know might be in an abusive situation, there are two groups to reach out to which can receive anonymous tips. In Illinois, contact the Department of Children and Family Services at their 24-hour abuse hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). In Iowa contact the Department of Human Services 24-hour abuse hotline at 1-800-362-2178.

