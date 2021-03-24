Advertisement

Make Your Own Samoas

How to make the famous Girl Scout cookie at home
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, shares a recipe to make a luscious, homemade version of the popular Girl Scout Cookie, the Samoa. YUM!

Watch the video to learn how to make this special cookie!

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location

Latest News

Local experts remind QC residents to remain aware of potential abuse in community
Local experts remind QC residents to remain aware of potential abuse in community
Guard and a nurse die at an Iowa penitentiary
Guard and a nurse die at an Iowa penitentiary
State of Iowa revises covid stat after KWQC inquiry
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Mixin' Up Mocktails
Mixing Up Mocktails