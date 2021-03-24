Make Your Own Samoas
How to make the famous Girl Scout cookie at home
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, shares a recipe to make a luscious, homemade version of the popular Girl Scout Cookie, the Samoa. YUM!
Watch the video to learn how to make this special cookie!
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.