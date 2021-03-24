March 23, 2021 Tornado Report

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tornado warnings were issued while storms moved through the QCA Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Upon further review, there was a brief tornado in Lee County.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 there was a brief tornado in Lee County. (kwqc)

The Lee County Emergency Manager and Lee County Sheriff’s Department assisted the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities with this survey.

The tornado touched down from 7:19 PM to 7:20 PM. The tornado caused roof and tree damage and destroyed a shed. The peak wind gusts were estimated at 80 MPH, categorizing it as an EF-0 tornado.

The tornado damage report for the Lee County brief tornado shows it was just after 7:15 PM Tuesday. (KWQC)

This will be updated if more information is found.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.