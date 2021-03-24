Advertisement

March 23, 2021 Tornado Report

Brief tornado surveyed
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tornado warnings were issued while storms moved through the QCA Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Upon further review, there was a brief tornado in Lee County.

The Lee County Emergency Manager and Lee County Sheriff’s Department assisted the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities with this survey.

The tornado touched down from 7:19 PM to 7:20 PM. The tornado caused roof and tree damage and destroyed a shed. The peak wind gusts were estimated at 80 MPH, categorizing it as an EF-0 tornado.

This will be updated if more information is found.

