Katie Shaeffer, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, returns to PSL to feature the importance of hydration---especially as we approach warm weather. Proper hydration allows our body to function properly. When we are dehydrated (our body does not have enough fluid) we can experience headaches, light-headedness that leads to falls, tingling sensations, bad moods, poor sleep, overeating, and more. Limiting alcohol content is important because adding it to beverages has an opposite effect. Alcohol is DEHYDRATING.

LaCroix Jubilee Mocktail

Serves 1

2oz LaCroix cran-raspberry sparkling water, chilled

2oz LaCroix lime sparkling water, chilled

2oz 100% tart cherry juice, chilled

Fresh cherry, for garnish

1. Combine cran-raspberry and lime sparkling water with cherry juice in a cocktail glass. Garnish with a fresh cherry, if desired.

2. If you want to add alcohol, you can add 1oz of IngeniOz vodka. Remember to keep alcoholic beverages to less than 2 per day for men, and less than 1 per day for women.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/lacroix-jubilee-mocktail

Blackberry Lime Mule

Serves 1

3oz Bai Bubbles Bogota Blackberry Lime

Ice

3oz Q ginger beer

Lime wedge

Blackberries

1. In a copper mug, add all ingredients and stir.

2. Garnish with lime wedge and blackberries.

3. If you want to add alcohol, you can add 2oz IngeniOz vodka.

Recipe source: https://www.drinkbai.com/recipes/cocktails-and-mocktails/blackberry-lime-mule

