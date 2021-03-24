Mostly cloudy into the night

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Looks like we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight although a few thin spots could develop. Lows will drop to the upper 30s with an overnight break from

the rain. But, another quick moving system will move through Thursday bringing some scattered showers likely later in the day. Highs will be hanging

out in the 50s for the rest of the week. Looking at the weekend we’ll see a chance for rain Saturday with sun returning Sunday. Early next week highs

will climb back to the 60s with rain chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN ENDING. SOME PARTIAL CLEARING POSSIBLE. LOW: 38°. WIND: W 5-15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 50°. WIND: NE 5-15

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 56°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.