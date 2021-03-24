Advertisement

Mostly cloudy into the night

More rain Thursday!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Looks like we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight although a few thin spots could develop. Lows will drop to the upper 30s with an overnight break from

the rain. But, another quick moving system will move through Thursday bringing some scattered showers likely later in the day. Highs will be hanging

out in the 50s for the rest of the week. Looking at the weekend we’ll see a chance for rain Saturday with sun returning Sunday. Early next week highs

will climb back to the 60s with rain chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN ENDING. SOME PARTIAL CLEARING POSSIBLE. LOW: 38°. WIND: W 5-15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS DEVELOPING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 50°. WIND: NE 5-15

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 56°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Law enforcement during a press conference Tuesday morning announced human remains were found...
Law enforcement confirms human remains found following heavy police presence in DeWitt
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said two staff members are dead after an...
Two staff members die following assault at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

Latest News

Heavier rain sets up east of the QC
Morning showers/PM Clouds
Heavier rain sets up east of the QC
Scattered showers this morning
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and rain tapering off into Wednesday
Showers and storms taper off overnight
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and rain tapering off into Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Clouds and rain tapering off into Wednesday