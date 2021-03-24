QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A few lingering showers are likely this morning before another front moves through the area. These showers will be much lighter than the soaking half inch rains we had last night. Clouds will hang around this afternoon, likely keeping temps to the mid 50s once again. Thursday brings us another system in the afternoon that will favor the Illinois side of the river with a round of rain. The quick moving system will be out of here by sunrise on Friday. The daylight hours appear dry on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s before yet another system tracks into the area Friday night. This will bring another round of quick rain before exiting the area on SAturday morning. Some areas may pick up an additional half to ¾” of rainfall by Saturday morning. The weather pattern does appear to quiet down Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

TODAY: Morning showers/PM Clouds High: 55º. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Pm showers. High: 49º.

