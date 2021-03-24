Advertisement

Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain

Water build-up due to clogged drain on the bridge
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.(Moline PD/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Traffic on the new I-74 bridge Tuesday afternoon saw a multitude of accidents that impacted travel after a plugged drain caused water-build up which caused several vehicles to hydroplane.

In a Facebook post from Moline Police, several multi-vehicle crashes occurred along the bridge which greatly impacted traffic. The area is now clear, however, at the time it required help from the Illinois Department of Transportation to clean-up the accident areas.

After investigation, it was determined that a plugged drain/scupper had been causing massive water build-up on the bridge, which caused several motorist’s vehicles to hydroplane and cause multiple accidents.

Traffic hazard alert!!! Due to standing water, several vehicles are hydroplaning on the southbound lanes of the new...

Posted by Moline Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

