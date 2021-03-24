Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Water build-up due to clogged drain on the bridge
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Traffic on the new I-74 bridge Tuesday afternoon saw a multitude of accidents that impacted travel after a plugged drain caused water-build up which caused several vehicles to hydroplane.
In a Facebook post from Moline Police, several multi-vehicle crashes occurred along the bridge which greatly impacted traffic. The area is now clear, however, at the time it required help from the Illinois Department of Transportation to clean-up the accident areas.
After investigation, it was determined that a plugged drain/scupper had been causing massive water build-up on the bridge, which caused several motorist’s vehicles to hydroplane and cause multiple accidents.
