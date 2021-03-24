NYC Style Pizza in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL welcomes LOPIEZ Pizza to the show! LOPIEZ offers NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA BY THE SLICE OR PIE (now at three locations) in Davenport and Moline. Andrew & Peter Lopez are guests to feature some pies from one of their restaurants. Delivery & carryout is available. The business also has a food truck and does offer catering services.

New York Style is traditionally a bigger, thinner pizza---usually cut into LARGE slices that can be folded. See the menu HERE.

LOPIEZ Pizza / 429 E. 3RD ST. SUITE 1, DAVENPORT, IA / (563) 424-1130

LOPIEZ Pizza / 2832 BRADY ST. / DAVENPORT, IA / (563) 324-1269

LOPIEZ Pizza / 1405 5th Ave, Moline, IL / 309) 764-7644

We are hiring for seasonal help on our food truck that can turn in to a full time job for a hard working son of a gun! ... Posted by LoPiez on Sunday, March 21, 2021

