NYC Style Pizza in the QCA
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
PSL welcomes LOPIEZ Pizza to the show! LOPIEZ offers NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA BY THE SLICE OR PIE (now at three locations) in Davenport and Moline. Andrew & Peter Lopez are guests to feature some pies from one of their restaurants. Delivery & carryout is available. The business also has a food truck and does offer catering services.
New York Style is traditionally a bigger, thinner pizza---usually cut into LARGE slices that can be folded. See the menu HERE.
LOPIEZ Pizza / 429 E. 3RD ST. SUITE 1, DAVENPORT, IA / (563) 424-1130
LOPIEZ Pizza / 2832 BRADY ST. / DAVENPORT, IA / (563) 324-1269
LOPIEZ Pizza / 1405 5th Ave, Moline, IL / 309) 764-7644
