Spring enrollment up at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While the pandemic has chipped away at enrollment at many higher education institutions, Palmer College of Chiropractic may be one of the exceptions. The college says enrollment reached the highest level in eight years at its main campus in Davenport for the spring 2021 class that began on March 9.

Its campus in Port Orange, Florida, is expecting the largest spring term enrollment since it opened in 2002. And Palmer West, located in San Jose, California, is on track for its largest spring enrollment in 10 years.

“Compared to the past two years, applications are up by 30-percent in fiscal year 2021,” said Michael Norris, Ph.D., vice chancellor for admissions.

More than 2,100 students are currently enrolled across the College’s three campuses with more than 900 in Davenport.

