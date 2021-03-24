Tornado Watch v Warning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The first Tornado Warning near the area in 2021 was issued on March 23, 2021. You can read the details here.

Below is the difference between a Tornado Watch and Warning.

TORNADO WATCH

A Tornado Watch is issued for entire counties or even states before a severe weather event. This is issued by the Storm Prediction Center when they see conditions are favorable for tornado development. When a watch is issued, you should discuss emergency plans with your family and check supplies.

**WATCH FROM 2020** A Tornado Watch includes entire counties. (KWQC)

TORNADO WARNING

A Tornado warning is issued by the local National Weather Service office. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been indicated by weather radar or has been spotted by someone on the ground. This will be a polygon that follows the track of the rotation and indicates what areas may be impacted by the tornado. In the image below, the possible tornado was tracking to the northeast. When a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should move to the innermost room in a sturdy building and avoid windows.

**WARNING FROM 2020** A Tornado Warning will be issued for where the path of the possible tornado may be headed. (KWQC)

