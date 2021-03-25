Advertisement

Area schools make minor adjustments with new CDC guidelines

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELDRIDGE, IA (KWQC) - The CDC recommends elementary, middle and high school students should maintain a distance of 3 feet in classrooms.

This is regardless of whether transmission is low, moderate or high.

Superintendent Joe Stutting of North Scott Community School District says only minor adjustments will be made with these new guidelines.

“The biggest thing people are waiting for is all about masks, there are a lot of people hoping that with the vaccines being rolled out, that at some point mask become optional, I know we have a lot of families that would love to not be wearing masks, but still do so because of the quarantine regulations,” said Stutting.

For middle school and high school students who go out in the community, the CDC continues to recommend a distance of 6ft. This is because transmission is higher for older students.

Stutting says students will remain 6 ft apart and required to wear a mask.

“Obviously we want our students in school and so the further we can keep them apart, the more we can keep mask being worn, washing your hands that way we have the ability to keep our counts down in school. You know we all wait for the day, where mask are optional, and there is no 6ft, but we want to currently continue to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Stutting.

Stutting says he’s hoping the more people get vaccinated, guidelines for the Taxslayer Center can change, to have crowds for graduation.

The CDC says these guidelines come as more teachers and staff are prioritized to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In terms of vaccinations, Stutting says 100% of staff have been afforded the opportunity to get vaccinated.

75% of teachers and staff have decided to get shots and are fully vaccinated.

Also, since the beginning of the year 15% of students were still working remote, that number is now down to 8%.

Amounting to about 140 students in the district working online.

The CDC still continues to recommend adults stay 6ft apart.

