Advertisement

Award winning actor Dan Levy to give guest lecture for Iowa Universities

Dan Levy participates in the Pop TV "Schitt's Creek" panel during the Winter 2020 Television...
Dan Levy participates in the Pop TV "Schitt's Creek" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer Daniel Levy will give a guest lecture for Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa.

Levy is best known for his work on the Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek.” Daniel Levy co-created the show with his father Eugene Levy.

The lecture is set 9 p.m. on April 9.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

Latest News

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Alex Vinson-Ishmon, for aggravated...
Man arrested following shooting in Rock Falls
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway
cdc guidelines
Area schools make minor adjustments with new CDC guidelines
More rain tonight