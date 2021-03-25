Advertisement

COVID-19 Virtual Education Panel

Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. on TV6′s Facebook page & News App
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Do you have questions about COVID-19? This Thursday, TV6′s Montse Ricossa will be moderating a COVID-19 educational event with local health officials to go over topics including what is in the vaccine, the difference between the three available vaccines, their efficacy, whether your information will be shared, and reviewing different guidelines across the Quad Cities. Montse joins PSL to emphasize that the panel is for everyone--but the goal is also reach into the underserved such as the Latino community in the QCA.

The panel is Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be aired on Facebook Live, as well as on the TV6 News App and website. You can also watch it through the Cozi channel.

Those on the panel include Dr. Jared Terronez with UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Janet Hill the Chief Operating Officer from the Rock Island Health Department, and Dr. Colette Hostetler with UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine.

The panel will have subtitles in Spanish for those interested, and Ricossa will recap the key points in Spanish to ensure the Latino population in the Quad Cities receives crucial information regarding vaccinations.

“Descubre with Montse” is Ricoss’as PODCAST. You can click the link to listen and follow all of her past and upcoming episodes.

