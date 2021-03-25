Advertisement

Families with missing loved ones wait for identification of remains found in DeWitt

By Spencer Maki
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeWitt, Iowa (KWQC) - Human remains were found in Clinton County just north of DeWitt on Monday, but according to investigators it could take up to two weeks to identify.

This waiting period can be difficult for families with loved ones who are missing because it can create new hope of getting some closure.

“They all are wondering who is this,” Dennis Harker, Executive Director of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network said, “Not just for the person who we suspect might be found, but also for every other family that has a missing loved one.”

The remains in DeWitt were discovered by two fishermen who then contact authorities. Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were first to respond, and eventually other area departments and state and federal agencies assisted.

Investigators worked into early Tuesday evening.

The news of human remains can be like reliving the worst days for families with missing loved ones.

“Somebody once described it as you’re still in the fetal position because you’re still struggling with all of it. After a period of time, the family comes to believe they’ll never see the person alive,” Harker said.

His son went missing in 2013 and he created the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network as a place for other families to receive support.

“I know what I went through. I know what my family went through. And at that time, we didn’t know anything about how to handle a missing persons case,” Harker said.

