Gilda’s Club To Host Easter Egg Decorating

Event is for children impacted by cancer
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Gilda’s Club is inviting families to celebrate the beginning of spring and Easter for an in-person egg decorating event. The free workshop is for children and their families impacted by cancer.
The egg decorating will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5:00-6:00PM at Unity-Point Health- Trinity Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, IL. 61265.

Kids impacted by cancer and their adult caregivers are invited to come to the Moline location to paint some eggs.

An RSVP is required. All materials will be provided. Masks are also required and adult caregivers are required to stay on-site (and encouraged to participate). The event is limited to 5 families, so RSVP as soon as possible.

Registration is required at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For questions, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

