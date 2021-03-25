Handicapped Development Center starts to open up after getting COVID-19 vaccines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Handicapped Development Center is starting to open its day services again after COVID-19 forced the nonprofit to close their doors.

“It was absolutely depressing shutting down our day services. The building that I’m in is normally just a buzz with activity, all kinds of energy, people coming and going and activities going on in the rooms and hallways,” says Jeff Ashcraft, CEO of Handicapped Development Center.

Staff and residents of the long-term care facility finished getting their COVID vaccines earlier this month, a crucial step in reopening.

“The challenges that some people with intellectual disabilities have is they have a whole menu of other health challenges that may cause them to react differently to COVID so they may have different health morbidities,” says Ashcraft.

He says getting back to normal means finding relief for many of the center’s clients.

“Not all, but many people with intellectual disabilities find comfort in routine and obviously the entire pandemic has been anything but routine. It’s been a lesson for all of us in how to be flexible and adaptable, and that’s held true for people with intellectual disabilities,” says Ashcraft.

Some with disabilities have been especially isolated during the pandemic and are now looking forward to routine and being with others.

“They’re really happy to get out and be able to, you know, get some fresh air and see all their other friends and again they were able to see them virtually and we would send different staff in and case managers end to check on how things are going, but everybody’s really happy to get back to some sense of normalcy and to be able to be in each other’s presence again,” Ashcraft says.

The center expects to start operating at or near full capacity starting April 5.

