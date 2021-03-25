Advertisement

It’s Elton John’s birthday and he’s got rare music for fans

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time,...
Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began Elton John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday — and he’s sending fans a very rare present.

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.

The other songs are: “Holiday Inn,” “Keep It a Mystery,” “Smokestack Children,” “Two of a Kind” and “Conquer the Sun.”

“Scarecrow” marks the first time Elton put his music to Taupin’s lyrics. “‘Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all,” John said in a press release.

The six songs will be added to the digital version of the collection “Elton: Jewel Box,” which was first released in November and contains more than 100 rare songs spanning 1965 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an incident in the area of 1st and Howell streets.
Davenport Police investigating death on West First Street
A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Human remains found in Clinton County near DeWitt Monday, identity still unknown
A clogged drain was deemed to be the cause of large amounts of water on the roadway.
Multiple car accidents take place on I-74 bridge during Tuesday rain
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Additional person charged in relation to Moline first-degree murder case

Latest News

Investigators are seeking a motive as a community picks up the pieces after a mass shooting in...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
The CDC is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order, which was issued...
CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines