KWQC-TV6 excited to launch ‘TV6 Noticias’

(KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 News is excited to launch “TV6 Noticias” a new section on kwqc.com dedicated to providing important news and information to Spanish-speaking residents in the Quad Cities area.

“We want to reach as many of our viewers as possible,” TV6 News Director, Stephanie Hedrick said. “We hope this is one less barrier standing in someone’s way to getting the news and information they need living in the Quad Cities area.”

According to Data USA, a site that collects data from government resources, 13.7% of Illinois residents are native Spanish speakers. In Iowa, they make up 4.19% of the population.

Nationally, an average of 21.9% are native Spanish speakers.

The QCA has also seen growth in the last ten years of Latino residents.

“The Latino population is continuing to grow all over the United States, including the Quad Cities,” TV6′s Weekend Evening Anchor, Montse Ricossa said. “I know how difficult it can be to not see yourself represented in media; especially when you don’t have equal access to crucial information. I have the opportunity to fill that gap in the Quad Cities area and help this underserved community, and it is my privilege to do so.”

“Montse has been instrumental in the Hispanic community through her original reporting,” said Hedrick said. “She’ll continue providing weekly news and weather updates in Spanish on our digital platforms.”

